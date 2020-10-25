Chennai

Webinar to be held on rapid response to strokes

The second webinar of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Kauvery Hospital will focus on ‘Stroke Emergency and Rapid Response.’

The webinar will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on October 28, with experts from Kauvery Hospital speaking on emergency treatment and rapid response in case of a stroke.

The panel includes Sivarajan Thandeeswaran, senior consultant, Stroke and Neurovascular Medicine, Kauvery Hospital; Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, neurologist and neurophysiologist; and Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, behavioural neurologist and neuropsychiatrist and founder of Buddhi Clinic, who will speak on rehabilitation and long-term care. The session will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor, Reporting, The Hindu. To register for free, visit: http://bit.ly/THKAV or scan the QR Code.

