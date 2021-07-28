Webinar to be conducted on robotic cardiac surgery

CHENNAI

28 July 2021 01:16 IST

The event is scheduled to be held at 11.30 a.m. tomorrow

A webinar on robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery will be held on Thursday.

Apollo Hospitals’ senior consultant in cardiothoracic surgery M.M. Yusuf will, in a conversation with R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor, The Hindu, explain the cutting-edge treatment method and its advantages. The event is scheduled for July 29 at 11.30 a.m. The procedure is time-tested, and has been in vogue for a decade now.

Unlike conventional open heart procedures, patients do not experience pain as robotic surgery is precise and minimally invasive.

The procedure allows for total arterial re-vascularisation. Patients recover faster, and are back to leading a normal life within two or three weeks of surgery. Apollo Hospitals is one of the few centres in the world offering this procedure.

To register visit: https://bit.ly/ THAPOLLOE or scan the QR code.