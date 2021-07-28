Chennai

Webinar to be conducted on robotic cardiac surgery

A webinar on robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery will be held on Thursday.

Apollo Hospitals’ senior consultant in cardiothoracic surgery M.M. Yusuf will, in a conversation with R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor, The Hindu, explain the cutting-edge treatment method and its advantages. The event is scheduled for July 29 at 11.30 a.m. The procedure is time-tested, and has been in vogue for a decade now.

Unlike conventional open heart procedures, patients do not experience pain as robotic surgery is precise and minimally invasive.

The procedure allows for total arterial re-vascularisation. Patients recover faster, and are back to leading a normal life within two or three weeks of surgery. Apollo Hospitals is one of the few centres in the world offering this procedure.

To register visit: https://bit.ly/ THAPOLLOE or scan the QR code.

Webinar to be conducted on robotic cardiac surgery


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 1:20:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/webinar-to-be-conducted-on-robotic-cardiac-surgery/article35573598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY