Experts stress need for early detection and prevention of cancer

Titled ‘Cancer : Prevention and Early Detection’, the webinar was held as part of the The Hindu Wellness Series

Updated - September 16, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At a webinar held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series on Sunday, doctors discussed the importance of early detection and prevention of cancer.

Doctors from Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore — T. Allwyn Yabesh, senior consultant (medical oncology) and consultants Rahul Krishnan (surgical oncology), and G. Sindhu (medical oncology) — were the panellists for the webinar on ‘Cancer : Prevention and Early Detection’.

“We are living in an era of non-communicable diseases, with cancer as the single biggest threat. But in 30% to 50% of situations, it is possible to prevent cancer if we change our lifestyle, behaviour, and exposure to elements that increase the risk factors,” said Dr. Allwyn.

“The remaining challenge depends on early diagnosis and effective treatment,” he added, and advised people to keep obesity under check and quit smoking, alcohol, and unhealthy food such as ready-to-eat and frozen foods, which are ultra-processed and industrially manufactured with preservatives, emulsifiers, and artificial flavours.

Dr. Sindhu showed a presentation on the importance of cancer screening to detect pre-cancers or early-stage cancers in asymptomatic individuals. “Screening is a form of secondary prevention; timely diagnosis and early treatment can significantly improve outcomes by delaying or halting the disease progression, increasing cure rates and reducing morbidity and mortality,” she said. She also reiterated the importance of mammography in women aged over 45 for diagnosing breast cancer and pap smear test at 21 years for detecting cervical cancer.

Dr. Rahul Krishnan highlighted the importance of family history and recommended examination for breast, ovarian, colon, and stomach cancer, particularly among those who have hereditary risks and are aged below 50.

The full webinar can be watched here.

Published - September 16, 2024 09:24 pm IST

