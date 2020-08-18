Webinar series on career counselling to begin from August 19

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 00:13 IST

First discussion will be take a look at Nursing and Paramedical Sciences

The Hindu Education Plus will be hosting a series of career counselling webinars throughout August, presented by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

The free webinar series will focus on ‘Current and Emerging Career Opportunities’ for students.

The first will be held on August 19 and will be on nursing and paramedical sciences.

Bellur Rajashekar, former dean, Manipal College of Health Professions; Roy K. George, national president, Trained Nurses Association of India and principal, College of Nursing, Kozhikode; and Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai; will speak during the webinar.

The webinar will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. and students of Classes IX to XII can attend.

To register, visit official website or scan the QR code.