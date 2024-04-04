ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on wellness to be held on April 6

April 04, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.V. Diabetes (Chennai and Bengaluru), in collaboration with The Hindu, is presenting a webinar, as part of a wellness series, on the topic, ‘A Healthier and Happier You’, at 5 p.m. on April 6.

A panel of doctors from the hospital will share their expertise. Vijay Viswanathan, Head and Chief Physician, will speak on ‘Reversibility of diabetes and steps to be taken for a healthy and happier life for individuals with diabetes’. Vaishnavi Vijay, Head, Mind Wellness Clinic, will discuss the importance of a good sleep and memory, available memory tests, and comprehensive services offered at the wellness clinic.

Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the webinar.

To register, visit: https://newsth.live/THMVDED or scan the QR code.

