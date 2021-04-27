Webinar on vaccination for children tomorrow

The panellists will speak on how the vaccines will work

To mark World Immunization Week, GSK Pharma, along with The Hindu, will organise a webinar on ‘Vaccination Card: The Passport to Health, A public awareness initiative’ on April 28, Wednesday. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is a part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

Dr. K. Radhakrishna, Paediatrician, Visakhapatnam, and Dr. Kishore Kumar, Paediatrician, Bengaluru, will participate in a discussion moderated by Zubeda Hamid, Special Correspondent, The Hindu.

The panellists will speak on understanding the vaccines and how they work, the contribution of vaccination to humanity and the importance of timely vaccination for children given the current situation. They will also discuss the important vaccines recommended by IAP for children, adolescents and vaccination for women — pre-pregnancy and during pregnancy. The paediatricians will shed light on the benefits of combination vaccines.

To register for the webinar, visit http:// bit.ly/ GSKTHW or scan the QR Code given below.