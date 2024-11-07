 />
Webinar on trigeminal neuralgia to be held on November 10

The event is being jointly organised by The Hindu and Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, as part of the Wellness Series

Published - November 07, 2024 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of the Wellness Series, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, in collaboration with The Hindu is presenting a webinar on ‘Trigeminal Neuralgia-The Facial Pain’ at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, November 10.

A panel of doctors from the hospital will speak on various aspects of trigeminal neuralgia. Mathew J. Chandy, professor and head, Department of Neurosurgery, will present ‘An Introduction to Trigeminal Neuralgia’. Bhoopesh P., neurosurgeon, will speak on ‘Surgical Treatment for the Facial Pain’, and Appu Zacharias George, consultant anaesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist, will discuss ‘Medical Treatment for the Facial Pain’. Hiba Mariam will moderate the webinar.

To register, visit here or scan the given QR code.

