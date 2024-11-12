 />
Webinar on trigeminal neuralgia held in Chennai

Published - November 12, 2024 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A webinar on trigeminal neuralgia was organised by Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore as part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

Mathew J. Chandy, professor and head, department of neurosurgery, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore spoke on how the disease was diagnosed way back in the 1970s, relying heavily on patient history, including ENT and dental evaluations, to rule out various other conditions.

Appu Zacharias George, consultant anaesthesiologist and interventional pain specialist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, emphasised on medical management and radiofrequency ablation for treating the condition.

“This is considered one of the most painful disorders in medicine, often leading to depression. Radiofrequency ablation under fluoroscopy can effectively treat this condition,” he said. Even brushing the teeth or chewing can cause a lot of pain when a person suffered from trigeminal neuralgia.

Boopesh P., neurosurgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, spoke on the various treatment options and on the need to understand pain and what caused it while examining patients. He said many persons go through dental treatment and undergo even MRIs before the correct diagnosis is done. He highlighted the importance of a detailed medical history for accurate diagnosis.

November 12, 2024

