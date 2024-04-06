Webinar on thyroid disorder

April 06, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

As part of a wellness series, Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu are jointly presenting a webinar on ‘Understanding and Managing Thyroid Disorders’ at 11.30 a.m. on April 7 (Sunday).

The speakers for the webinar include Sai Krishna Chaitanya, Consultant Endocrinologist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, who will be providing an insight into ‘Thyroid Anatomy and Physiology’.

Seshadri, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Endocrinology, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on ‘Hypothyroidism’.

Shriraam Mahadevan, Professor and Head, Department of Endocrinology, SRMC, Chennai, will discuss ‘Hyperthyroidism.’

The webinar will be moderated by Hiba Mariam.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://newsth.live/THNUTE

