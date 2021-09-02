Chennai

Webinar on Tamil Nadu’s farm sector to be held today

The Hindu BusinessLine along with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Star Agri will host a webinar on ‘Rejuvenating Tamil Nadu’s Farm Sector’ at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The discussion, which will have G.R. Chintala, Chairman, NABARD, as the plenary speaker, and C. Samayamoorthy, Secretary, Agriculture, as the keynote speaker, will also be about the recently presented Agricultural Budget of the Tamil Nadu government.

N. Kumar, vice-chancellor, TNAU; S. Chandramohan, director and group president (Finance and Investment) TAFE; Aleen Mukherjee, COO, NCDEX Institute of Commodity Markets and Research (NICR); and Amit Mundawala, co-founder and managing director, Star Agriwarehousing and Collateral Management, will be the panellists. The webinar would be moderated by M.R. Subramani, commodities editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for the event, visit: https://bit.ly/3zvevkU or scan the QR Code.

