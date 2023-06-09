Webinar on studying abroad on June 10

June 09, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on studying abroad titled “Find Fly Flourish: Discovering your dream college”, presented by Harvest Abroad Studies Pvt. Ltd. and The Hindu Education Plus, will be held on June 10 at 4 p.m.

Avinash Chacko, director, Lida and recruitment head (U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand), and Melba, senior student counsellor (the U.K. and Europe) from Harvest Abroad Studies will speak. The discussion will be moderated by career guidance expert Rajoo Krishnan. To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3OVGN2I or scan the QR code given.