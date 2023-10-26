ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on stroke management on October 28

October 26, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are jointly presenting a webinar on “Management of Stroke : Continuity of Care” at 11.30 a.m. on October 28.

In commemoration of the World Stroke Day on October 29, Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are jointly presenting a wellness series that includes the webinar. Venkatraman Karthikeayan, consultant, Neurologist, Neuroimmunology and Parkinson’s Disease, Kauvery Hospital Main, Chennai, S. Fazal, consultant, Neurologist, Clinical Lead in Stroke and Neurointervention, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi and S. Kavu Devi, consultant, Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical Care, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli will be the panelists for the webinar.

It will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3FC18UA or scan the QR code.

