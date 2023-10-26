HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Webinar on stroke management on October 28

October 26, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are jointly presenting a webinar on “Management of Stroke : Continuity of Care” at 11.30 a.m. on October 28.

In commemoration of the World Stroke Day on October 29, Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are jointly presenting a wellness series that includes the webinar. Venkatraman Karthikeayan, consultant, Neurologist, Neuroimmunology and Parkinson’s Disease, Kauvery Hospital Main, Chennai, S. Fazal, consultant, Neurologist, Clinical Lead in Stroke and Neurointervention, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi and S. Kavu Devi, consultant, Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical Care, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli will be the panelists for the webinar.

It will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3FC18UA or scan the QR code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.