Webinar on slipped disc and endoscopic surgery

July 28, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A webinar on “Slipped disc and endoscopic surgery” will be organised by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu as a part of the Wellness Series on July 30 at 11.30 a.m. 

Dr. P. Sreeharsha, consultant, spine surgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on the  “causes and symptoms of low back pain and slipped disc”.

Dr. Vijayaraghavan G., senior consultant, spine surgeon, MGM Healthcare, Chennai, will talk about the  “Prevention and treatment of low back pain and slipped disc” and  Dr. Backiyaraj D., senior consultant, spine surgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will shed light on “Endoscopic disc surgery for slipped disc” as a part of the webinar. 

Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will be the moderator for the webinar.

To register for the webinar, log on to  https://bit.ly/3rL996dor scan the QR code given below. 

