July 28, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on “Slipped disc and endoscopic surgery” will be organised by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu as a part of the Wellness Series on July 30 at 11.30 a.m.

Dr. P. Sreeharsha, consultant, spine surgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on the “causes and symptoms of low back pain and slipped disc”.

Dr. Vijayaraghavan G., senior consultant, spine surgeon, MGM Healthcare, Chennai, will talk about the “Prevention and treatment of low back pain and slipped disc” and Dr. Backiyaraj D., senior consultant, spine surgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will shed light on “Endoscopic disc surgery for slipped disc” as a part of the webinar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will be the moderator for the webinar.

To register for the webinar, log on to https://bit.ly/3rL996d or scan the QR code given below.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.