Webinar on Russian scholarship

CHENNAI

19 September 2021 01:16 IST

Russian House in Chennai will hold a webinar on Russian government scholarship programme 2022-23 at 4 p.m. on September 20. Candidates can get information about scholarship, courses available, process of application and process of selection. More details available at: ruslang.chennai @ind.rs.gov. ru or call on 044-24990050. Zoom meeting ID is 89518987185 and password: russia

