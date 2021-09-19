Chennai

Webinar on Russian scholarship

Russian House in Chennai will hold a webinar on Russian government scholarship programme 2022-23 at 4 p.m. on September 20. Candidates can get information about scholarship, courses available, process of application and process of selection. More details available at: ruslang.chennai @ind.rs.gov. ru or call on 044-24990050. Zoom meeting ID is 89518987185 and password: russia


