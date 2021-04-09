Webinar on Parkinson’s disease to be organised on April 10

CHENNAI

The event is organised to mark World Parkinson’s Day

As part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by MIOT Hospitals, a webinar on ‘Reclaiming life from Parkinson’s’ will be organised on April 10 at 11.30 a.m. to mark World Parkinson’s Day.

The initiative aims to spread awareness about Parkinson’s disease among people.

Some of the topics to be discussed will include what Parkinson’s disease is, its causes, signs and symptoms, its effect on a person’s life and the treatment options available. The panellists for the webinar are Shankar Balakrishnan, interventional neurologist, MIOT International, and K. Subramanian, senior neurologist, MIOT International.

R. Sujatha, deputy editor, The Hindu, will be the moderator for the event.

To participate in the webinar, register at https://bit.ly/3w DYMim or scan the QR Code.