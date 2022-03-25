Webinar on parenting in the digital era on March 27

Interested persons can register online

A webinar on “Parenting in Digital Era” will be held as a part of the Wellness Series presented by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu on March 27 at 11.30 a.m.

The webinar will seek to address excessive use of gadgets among children, how they spend their time online and on social media platforms as well as how excessive use can adversely affect their physical and psychological well-being.

As a part of the webinar, three presentations will be made by the panelists. Sonia Mary Kurian, Head of the Department of Pediatrics, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will make a presentation on “Screen time in children”. Shinika R., Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on “Teens and their digital world” and Venkateswaran, Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital, will speak on “Parenting Tips”.

The webinar will be moderated by S. Poorvaja, Special Correspondent, The Hindu.