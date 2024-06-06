GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Webinar on neurology and spinal care to be held on June 9

The event is being organised by Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, and The Hindu

Published - June 06, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a wellness series, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, and The Hindu are organising a webinar on ‘Neuro-Spine Synergy: Evolution of Comprehensive Care’ on Sunday, June 9, at 11.30 a.m.

Mathew J. Chandy, senior consultant and advisor, neurosurgery, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on the ‘Introduction of a New Synergy’ while Boopesh P., consultant, neurosurgery, will discuss ‘The Role of Neurosurgeon in the Neuro-Spine Synergy’. Backiaraj, consultant, spine surgery, will talk on the topic ‘The Role of Spine Surgeon in the Neuro-Spine Synergy’.

Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session. To register, visit https://newsth.live/THNNDE or scan the QR code.

