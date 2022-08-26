Webinar on neonatal care to be held

ADVERTISEMENT

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly organise The Wellness Series webinar titled ‘Knowing Your Newborns Better’ on Sunday at 11.30 a.m.

While Kanagagiri, consultant neonatologist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on the common postnatal problems, Asvatha, consultant neonatologist, Naruvi Hospitals, will talk on the high risk factors in newborns.

Murugesan, assistant professor neonatology, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (Jipmer), Puducherry, will be discuss the necessary follow-ups in case of both normal and high-risk newborns.

The webinar will be moderated by Ponvasanth B.A., senior reporter, The Hindu. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3wsENF5.