Webinar on lung transplant on January 22

January 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu are organising a webinar on “Lung transplant in India - Is it a reality?” at 11.30 a.m. on January 22.

Vimi Varghese, Consultant Lung Transplant and Interventional Pulmonologist, and T. V. Rajagopal, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology at Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; Kumud Kumar Dhital, director, CTS and Heart and Lung Transplantation, QRG-Marengo Hospital, Faridabad,and Heart and Lung Transplantation, Kauvery Hospitals, Chennai; Robin Vos, associate professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Lung Transplant and Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium and Department CHROMETA, Lab of Respiratory Diseases and Thoracic Surgery, KU Leuven, Belgium, will speak during the session. Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session.

To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3Wg597b or scan the QR code.