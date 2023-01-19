ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on lung transplant on January 22

January 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu are organising a webinar on “Lung transplant in India - Is it a reality?” at 11.30 a.m. on January 22.

Vimi Varghese, Consultant Lung Transplant and Interventional Pulmonologist, and T. V. Rajagopal, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology at Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; Kumud Kumar Dhital, director, CTS and Heart and Lung Transplantation, QRG-Marengo Hospital, Faridabad,and Heart and Lung Transplantation, Kauvery Hospitals, Chennai; Robin Vos, associate professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Lung Transplant and Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium and Department CHROMETA, Lab of Respiratory Diseases and Thoracic Surgery, KU Leuven, Belgium, will speak during the session. Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session.

To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3Wg597b or scan the QR code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US