Webinar on living with chronic kidney disease on March 13

March 12, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To commemorate the World Kidney Day, Kauvery Hospital will present The Hindu wellness series webinar on ‘Chronic Kidney Disease: Learn, Act, Thrive’ on March 13 at 11.30 am.

The panelists will include Dr. K Abirami, consultant nephrologist & urologist science, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, who will speak on chronic kidney disease (CKD) awareness & education. Dr. Prabhu Kanchi, consultant nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, will focus on kidney transplants. Lastly, Dr. T. Rajarajan, interventional transplant nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital, Trichy will provide insights on ‘CKD Management.’

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar please visit https://bit.ly/43981I9 or scan the QR code.

