Webinar on liver transplant

05 February 2022 00:43 IST

A webinar on liver transplantation will be organised by The Hindu as part of its ongoing Wellness Series on Sunday at 11. 30 a.m.

This edition of the webinar will be organised in association with the Naruvi Hospitals on liver transplantation.

The panelists for the discussion include Ashok Chacko, head, Division of Medicine; Sanjay Govil, senior consultant, Comprehensive Liver Care, Hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) Surgery and Multi-organ Transplantation, Naruvi Hospitals; and Sandeep Satsangi, lead consultant, Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru. The discussion will be moderated by Soma Basu, Deputy Editor, The Hindu. Register at https://bit.ly/NARUTH3 or scan the QR code.

