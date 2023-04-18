Webinar on liver health and transplant organised

April 18, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on liver health and transplant was organised on Tuesday as part of The Hindu Wellness Series on account of World Liver Day observed on April 19. It was conducted jointly by the Kauvery Hospitals and The Hindu.

S. Velmurugan, head of the department of surgical gastroenterology and Swaminathan Sambandam, senior consultant and lead, multi-organ transplant from Kauvery Group of Hospitals spoke of the importance of the liver health and shared information regarding liver diseases, according to a press release.

The doctor said, excessive consumption of carbohydrates and substance abuse could turn out to be significant risk factors and reiterated the need for a healthy lifestyle.

“People think that eating too much fat causes fatty liver. Actually, it is carbohydrates that cause fatty liver. We need to include high fibre vegetables, fruits and millets in our diet regularly and exercise for at least 30 minutes a day,” Dr. Velmurugan said.

The doctor spoke of the role of Transplantation Authority of Tamil Nadu, the governmental body coordinating all organ transplantation and said the State has now risen to be a leader in transplantation healthcare, the release said.

“We are the pioneers in organ donation in the country and many states have learnt from us as well,” Dr. Swaminathan said.