Webinar on legal education to be held tomorrow

February 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, in collaboration with The Hindu Education Plus will hold a webinar ‘Legal Insights: Empowering Minds Through Legal Education’ on February 17 at 4 p.m. as part of the Career Counselling Series.

The panel will include P.R.L. Rajavenkatesan, senior associate professor, VIT School of Law, who will talk on ‘Admission Procedure to Study Law’; E. Prema, senior associate professor, who will share insights on ‘Life in Law School’; and A.K. Rajaraman, Advocate at the Madras High Court, who will talk on ‘Career Opportunities in Law.’

The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/42Bq6ON or scan the QR code.

