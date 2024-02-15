GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Webinar on legal education to be held tomorrow

February 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, in collaboration with The Hindu Education Plus will hold a webinar ‘Legal Insights: Empowering Minds Through Legal Education’ on February 17 at 4 p.m. as part of the Career Counselling Series.

The panel will include P.R.L. Rajavenkatesan, senior associate professor, VIT School of Law, who will talk on ‘Admission Procedure to Study Law’; E. Prema, senior associate professor, who will share insights on ‘Life in Law School’; and A.K. Rajaraman, Advocate at the Madras High Court, who will talk on ‘Career Opportunities in Law.’

The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/42Bq6ON or scan the QR code.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.