ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on impact of generative AI on higher education to be held on Saturday

November 16, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Chennai

The webinar will focus on how higher education can adapt GenAI tools to strengthen its quality

The Hindu Bureau

A webinar on ‘Generative AI for Higher Education,’ will be jointly presented by Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, and The Hindu Education Plus on Saturday at 11 a.m. as part of their Career Counselling series.

Similar to the internet revolution, the world is now experiencing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. AI tools, particularly Generative AI (GenAI), are capable of producing highly realistic and complex content that mimics human creativity. This has raised both disruptive apprehensions and transformative opportunities across various sectors, including education, software industry and health industry.

The webinar will focus on how higher education can adapt GenAI tools to strengthen its quality in three major directions. L. Jegannathan, professor at VIT Chennai, will speak on ‘Teaching-Learning-Assessment Process’. Bharadwaja Kumar at VIT Chennai, will focus on academic research and Chief Scientific Officer at BUDDI AI (A Claritrics Company) Sudarsun Santhiappan will speak on industrial research. The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/3SL0TPa or scan the QR code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US