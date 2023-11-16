Webinar on impact of generative AI on higher education to be held on Saturday

November 16, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Chennai

A webinar on ‘Generative AI for Higher Education,’ will be jointly presented by Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, and The Hindu Education Plus on Saturday at 11 a.m. as part of their Career Counselling series.

Similar to the internet revolution, the world is now experiencing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. AI tools, particularly Generative AI (GenAI), are capable of producing highly realistic and complex content that mimics human creativity. This has raised both disruptive apprehensions and transformative opportunities across various sectors, including education, software industry and health industry.

The webinar will focus on how higher education can adapt GenAI tools to strengthen its quality in three major directions. L. Jegannathan, professor at VIT Chennai, will speak on ‘Teaching-Learning-Assessment Process’. Bharadwaja Kumar at VIT Chennai, will focus on academic research and Chief Scientific Officer at BUDDI AI (A Claritrics Company) Sudarsun Santhiappan will speak on industrial research. The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/3SL0TPa or scan the QR code.