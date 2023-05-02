Webinar on impact and prevention of shingles to be held on May 4

May 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

GSK and The Hindu is organising a webinar on “Shingles - Disease, Impact and Prevention” at 2 p.m. on May 4 as a part of the Wellness Series.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, typically produces a painful and blistering rash. It is caused by the reactivation of the Varicella zoster virus, which stays dormant in the body for life. With age, the immune system naturally weakens, which may allow the usually inactive virus to reactivate, causing shingles.

V. Ashwin Karuppan, consulting physician and diabetologist, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, and Tambaram Medical Centre, Chennai, and Antionetta Ashwini J., dermatologist, Apollo Medical Centre, Chennai, will be the speakers.

Sujatha R., deputy editor - reporting, The Hindu, will moderate the session. To learn more about the impact of shingles and its prevention, register by visiting: https://bit.ly/429JiS8 or scan the QR code.