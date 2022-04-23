Webinar on immunisation tomorrow

It is being held as part of World Immunisation Week

GSK Pharma and The Hindu will conduct a webinar on April 25 from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. as part of the World Immunisation Week (24 -30 April 2022).

The webinar’s topic is “11 key vaccines beyond your child’s 1st birthday (vaccination card: your child’s health passport)“. The webinar will have discussions on the contribution of vaccination to humanity, importance of timely vaccination and other such issues. Among the panelists will be Preethi Sharma, Rainbow Hospital, Kondapur; and Somshekhar A.R., paediatrician, Ramaiah Hospital, Bengaluru. The session will be moderated by freelance writer Pankaja Srinivasan.

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/GSKTH25 or scan the QR Code.