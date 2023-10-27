HamberMenu
Webinar on heart health and bypass surgery on October 29

Doctors of Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore will provide insights into bypass surgery

October 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of the wellness series, Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu is jointly presenting a webinar on ‘Heart: Bypass Surgery, What One Needs to Understand’ at 11.30 a.m. on October 29.

It will feature doctors of Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore who would provide insights into various aspects of heart health and bypass surgery. Jacob Jose, medical superintendent and senior consultant Cardiology will discuss the various risk factors that can help in preventing a heart attack, while Vinayak Shukla, senior consultant Cardiothoracic Surgery, will focus on the surgical approach to bypass surgery. Ray George, consultant Cardiothoracic Surgery will speak on valve surgery and common myths associated with the period after bypass surgery.

Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will moderate the webinar. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/477Rp4o or scan the QR Code.

