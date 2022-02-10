Webinar on heart failure treatment to be held

The event will be hosted on Feb. 11

A webinar on ‘Advanced Heart Failure Treatment’ will be held as a part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Kauvery Hospital on February 11 at 11.30 a.m.

Dr. Kumud Kumar Dhital, program director, heart and lung transplantation, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, and Dr. S. Aravindakumar, chief consultant, interventional cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by M. Serena Josephine, special correspondent, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/3gyp672 or scan the given QR Code.