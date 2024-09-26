Webinar on heart failure to be held on September 28

Kauvery Hospital in partnership with The Hindu is organising a wellness seminar series on ‘Heart Failure’ on September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The seminar is being held to commemorate the World Heart Day on September 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel of the speakers includes K.P. Suresh Kumar, Chief Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet; P. Manokar, Senior Consultant in Interventional Cardiology and Clinical lead of Heart Failure and Transplant Program at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani; and S. Aravindakumar, Chief Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Trichy.

Serena Josephine. M, special correspondent, The Hindu, will moderate the webinar.

To register for the webinar visit : newsth.live/THWSKHFE or scan the QR code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.