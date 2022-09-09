Webinar on heart attack management to be held on September 10

It will be jointly organised by Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 09, 2022 00:27 IST

A webinar on “Changes In The Scenario Of Heart Attack Management” organised jointly by Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu will be held at 11.30 a.m. on September 10 as a part of the wellness series.

S. Aravindakumar, Chief Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, will speak on the causes for heart attacks and its symptoms, and about the importance of the concept of golden hour after a heart attack. He further highlight the modalities of treatment available in urban, semi-urban and rural areas, and explain the strategies and approaches that the doctors employ to manage heart attack patients.

Deep Chandh Raja S., Consultant Cardiologist and Clinical Lead, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, will discuss how heart attack patients develop heart failure and speak about the correlation between a cardiac arrest and heart attack. He will further address ways to prevent sudden cardiac arrest in patients, who have survived heart attacks, and the importance of defibrillators and electrophysiology studies.

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar visit : https://bit.ly/3x2N6Yf or  scan the QR Code given. 

