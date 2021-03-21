Webinar on eradicating TB

Focus on topics such as status of tuberculosis, role of private practitioners, management of patients

A webinar on “Eradicating Tuberculosis - The Clock is Ticking” will be conducted at 5 p.m. on March 23 as part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Macleods.

S. K. Katiyar, past president, Indian College of Chest Physicians and Indian Chest Society; Ashok Mahasur, senior chest consultant, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai; Vijay Agarwal, business development director, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Shilpa Joshi, vice-president, Indian Dietetic Association, are the panellists.

Various topics such as the status of tuberculosis in India today - pulmonary and extra-pulmonary TB, was TB eradication possible and was the country on track, the role of private practitioners, management of patients who approach a chest physician due to social stigma or reasons such as non-availability of drugs at DOTS centre, interim management of patients waiting for culture sensitivity data and role of nutrition in the management of TB will be discussed during the webinar.

The session will be moderated by Shubashree Desikan, senior assistant editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit: http://bit.ly/TBTHWS or scan the QR code.