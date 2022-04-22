Webinar on epilepsy management on April 24

A webinar on “Epilepsy Management” will be held as a part of the Wellness Series presented by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu at 11.30 a.m. on April 24.

Three panelists will speak on topics relating to epilepsy management. Chitrambalam, neurologist from Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will give an introduction on the management of epilepsy while Muthukani, neurologist and epileptologist from Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, will speak on a drug refractory epilepsy — from bench to seizure control.

Boopesh, neurosurgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, will provide insights into epilepsy surgery.

Ponvasanth B.A., Senior Reporter, The Hindu, will moderate the webinar.

To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3v4jPw2 or scan the QR code.