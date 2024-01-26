Webinar on ENT Care to be held on Sunday

January 26, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly present a Wellness Series webinar on “ENT Care And Concerns: Myth Versus Reality” on January 28 at 11 a.m.

Mary Kurien, senior consultant and head of ENT, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will discuss ‘Throat and Ear Infections’. Nadia Fasal, consultant ENT surgeon at the hospital, will speak on the topic ‘Nose Bleeds, Sinusitis and Snoring’. Preethy Mary, consultant, Department of ENT, Head and Neck – Vestibular Medicine and Cochlear Implant Services, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi, will discuss ‘Dizziness and Hearing Impairment’. The webinar will be moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, founder and CEO of AuxoHub.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/48NRcEy or scan the given QR Code.