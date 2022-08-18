Webinar on ‘Engineering your future’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 18, 2022 20:44 IST

A webinar on  “Engineering Your Future” is being organised by Sona College of Technology  and The Hindu Education Plus as part of the career counselling series on August 20 at 4 p.m.

Chocko Valliappa, Vice-Chairman, Sona Group of Institutions, and Founder, HirMee, Vee Technologies, will speak on the intersection of engineering, technology and entrepreneurship. 

Udaya Sankar, Deputy Director, SSC NASSCOM, will explore the adoption of emerging technology in the education system and how courses were being revamped. 

Jayaprakash Gandhi, Career Consultant and Analyst, will guide students about the courses, skills and how to choose a good engineering college. He will touch upon future technologies and job opportunities.

The webinar will be moderated by Anukripa Elango, Educator.  

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/THGSona or scan the QR Code given. 

