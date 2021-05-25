Webinar on emotional well-being to be held on May 28

Titled ‘Emotional Well-Being at the time of COVID-19’, it will be held as a part of The Hindu Wellness series.

A webinar titled ‘Emotional Well-Being at the time of COVID-19’ will be held as a part of The Hindu Wellness series presented by MIOT Hospitals on May 28.

It will feature a conversation between Dr. S.P. Kurinjinathan, head of psychiatry, MIOT Hospitals, and R. Sujatha, deputy editor (reporting), The Hindu.

The webinar will focus on how working from home and extended work hours have become the new normal, and have led to reduced family time; how the use of gadgets for online classes affect children’s concentration; and the effect the lack of physical activity has had on children and how they are missing out on childhood fun. The discussion will also focus on the psychological effects of contracting COVID-19 or when tending to a family member with the disease.

The webinar will begin at 11:30 a.m. on May 28. To register, visit: http://bit.ly/MIOTTH2 or scan the QR code.