Chennai

Webinar on emotional well-being to be held on May 28

A webinar titled ‘Emotional Well-Being at the time of COVID-19’ will be held as a part of The Hindu Wellness series presented by MIOT Hospitals on May 28.

It will feature a conversation between Dr. S.P. Kurinjinathan, head of psychiatry, MIOT Hospitals, and R. Sujatha, deputy editor (reporting), The Hindu.

The webinar will focus on how working from home and extended work hours have become the new normal, and have led to reduced family time; how the use of gadgets for online classes affect children’s concentration; and the effect the lack of physical activity has had on children and how they are missing out on childhood fun. The discussion will also focus on the psychological effects of contracting COVID-19 or when tending to a family member with the disease.

The webinar will begin at 11:30 a.m. on May 28. To register, visit: http://bit.ly/MIOTTH2 or scan the QR code.

Webinar on emotional well-being to be held on May 28

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2021 11:49:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/webinar-on-emotional-well-being-to-be-held-on-may-28/article34645219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY