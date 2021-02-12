Webinar on e-commerce for MSMEs to be held on February 13

CHENNAI

12 February 2021 01:22 IST

The Hindu BusinessLine and Amazon will host the session

The Hindu BusinessLine, along with Amazon, will host a webinar on ‘Taking local global – Accelerate your exports business with e-commerce’ on February 13 at 4 p.m.

E-commerce helps small businesses to start or expand their export business by facilitating them to focus on their core competencies. E-commerce exports provide a rapidly scalable route for Indian micro and small enterprises to generate higher foreign exchange and create employment opportunities.

Businesses from metropolitan cities, tier 2 and tier 3 cities, like Siliguri, Bilaspur, Dharamshala, Jodhpur and Coimbatore, are taking their local innovation to the world through Amazon Global selling. However, e-commerce exports can present an entrepreneur with many questions — is E-commerce the right fit for my business? How does an online presence change the market for my business? How can we address the diverse customer case?

The webinar will provide answers and insights for small and mid-size businesses across Tamil Nadu. It will provide a comprehensive primer for entrepreneurs on how to build and scale their export business. E-commerce can play a big role in boosting exports from India, said Abhijit Kamra, director, Global Trade, Amazon India, who is one of the panellists for the webinar.

Launched five years ago, Amazon Global Selling now has 70,000 exporters from across India, who are selling through the programme. Many of them are first generation entrepreneurs and emerging brands.

Neeraj Mittal, managing director and chief executive officer, Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State’s single window investment promotion agency, will be the chief guest.

The panellists include Lloyd Mathias, angel investor, business strategist and former president of Tata Docomo; Shanthi Srinivasan, managing director, Premier Fine Linens Private Limited; and Raja Rajan, chief executive officer, Boston Creative Company.

The session will be moderated by Thomas K. Thomas, associate editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register, go to http://bit.ly/AMZBL or scan the QR Code.