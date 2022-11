ADVERTISEMENT

M.V. Hospital For Diabetes and The Hindu will organise a webinar on ‘Clinical Pearls in the Management of Diabetes’ on November 11 at 5.30 p.m.

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, M.V. Hospital For Diabetes, will speak on how the management of diabetes has changed in 2022, pre-diabetes and about COVID-19 and diabetes.

This session will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/3DAnGUw or scan the QR Code.