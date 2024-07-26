Webinar on dentofacial aesthetics to be held on July 28

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, and The Hindu are presenting a webinar on ‘Dentofacial Aesthetics’ on Sunday, July 28, at 4.30 p.m. as part of The Wellness Series.

The speakers include: Surya Prakash Sharma, senior consultant, prosthodontist, and head of dental medicine, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, who will speak on ‘Dental Restorative Aesthetics’; Sarvapalli, senior consultant, orthodontist, and dentofacial orthopaedist at Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on ‘Aesthetics in Orthodontics’; and Harney Manoharan, consultant, oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who will discuss ‘Aesthetics by Non-Surgical and Surgical Methods.” The webinar will be moderated by Hiba Mariam.

To register, please visit: https://newsth.live/THWSNDAE Or Scan the QR code.

