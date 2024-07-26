GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Webinar on dentofacial aesthetics to be held on July 28

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, and The Hindu are presenting the event as part of The Wellness Series

Published - July 26, 2024 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, and The Hindu are presenting a webinar on ‘Dentofacial Aesthetics’ on Sunday, July 28, at 4.30 p.m. as part of The Wellness Series.

The speakers include: Surya Prakash Sharma, senior consultant, prosthodontist, and head of dental medicine, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, who will speak on ‘Dental Restorative Aesthetics’; Sarvapalli, senior consultant, orthodontist, and dentofacial orthopaedist at Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on ‘Aesthetics in Orthodontics’; and Harney Manoharan, consultant, oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who will discuss ‘Aesthetics by Non-Surgical and Surgical Methods.” The webinar will be moderated by Hiba Mariam.

To register, please visit: https://newsth.live/THWSNDAE Or Scan the QR code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.