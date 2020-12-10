Webinar on dentistry careers to be held on December 12

Event will be part of the Career Counselling series

A webinar on the Challenges of Dental Counselling during the pandemic, organised by SRM along with The Hindu EducationPlus, will be held on December 12.

Dr. Vivek N., dean and head, maxillofacial surgery, SRM Kattankulathur Dental College, SRMIST; Dr. Dhandapani Arunachalam, consultant periodontist, adju- nct professor, Sri Ramach-andra Dental College; and Dr. S. Senthil Kumar, endodontist and professor, J.K.K. Nattraja Dental College, Komarapalayam, will speak as part of the webinar. The session will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor, The Hindu. The webinar is a part of the Career Counselling series.

To register for the free webinar, which will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/SRMDENTAL or scan the QR code given.