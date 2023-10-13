HamberMenu
Webinar on civil services examination to be organised on October 15

The panel discussion will be organised jointly by Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services and The Hindu Education Plus and will begin at 11 a.m.

October 13, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS) and The Hindu Education Plus will jointly present a webinar on ‘UPSC and TNPSC Exams: Tips, Techniques, and Best Practices’ on Sunday, October 15, at 11 a.m.

The panellists for the webinar include R. Nataraj, former Director General of Police and former Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission; M. Ravi, former Director General of Police; and K.S. Kandasamy, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, Chennai. The webinar will be moderated by Aloysius Xavier Lopez, Special Correspondent at The Hindu.

Established in July 2017, the Chinmaya Academy is a specialised institution dedicated to training civil service aspirants. The courses cater to a wide array of aspirants, from undergraduate students to working professionals, and are offered both in-person and online with flexible duration, ranging from six months to four years. Moreover, the academy extends scholarship schemes to deserving students.

With a track record of coaching over 250 students and successfully placing 28 aspirants in various administrative services across India, the Chinmaya Academy is keen to produce even more top-ranking students in the TNPSC and UPSC exams this year.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/45pOL8F or scan the QR Code.

