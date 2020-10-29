Webinar on career options in design and animation to be held on Oct. 31

The event will start from 11:30 a.m. on October 31

The Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, DJ Education and Training (MAAC) and The Hindu Education Plus are presenting a webinar on career opportunities in the field of animation and design.

The webinar will focus on the three-year B.Voc degree programme in graphic design, its admission eligibility and curriculum and aspects of industry integration, eligibility for higher studies and the job opportunities available.

Students who are currently studying or have just completed Plus 2 as well as diploma holders can attend the webinar which will be held on October 31 from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

A. Ponnusamy, principal, Hindusthan College of Arts & Science; Sivaprasad Velayudhan, founder, Realworks Studios; and Stalin T.M., Creator and Educator in the field of 3D Animation with VFX, MAAC will speak at the event.

The session will be moderated by S. Sudarshan, The Hindu.

Students can visit http://bit.ly/DJTHEP and register for free to attend the webinar or scan the QR Code.