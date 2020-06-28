Webinar on career counselling on July 1

The Hindu Education Plus in association with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology is hosting a series of webinars on career counselling, covering a range of topics including engineering, medicine, humanities, social sciences and sciences.

The first webinar of the series is scheduled on July 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The topic will be “Engineering in an AI-enabled World: What will it take to survive automation?”

D.K. Aswal, Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research — National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL); Sandeep Sancheti, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST; and Damodar Acharya, former Director of IIT-Kharagpur and former Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education; will be the speakers. Students and other interested persons can register by visiting the link https://bit.ly/2Yv23li or scan the QR code here.