February 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

As a part of the wellness series, Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are jointly organising a webinar on “Cancer Prevention — How far have we reached” at 11.30 a.m. on February 3.

Doctors of Kauvery Hospital — B. Sathish, radiation oncologist, Suresh Kumar B, medical oncologist and Rajkumar S, surgical oncologist — will speak on topics such as prevention of cancer, screening methods and symptoms of breast and cervical cancer.

Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will moderate the webinar. To register for the webinar, visit: http://bit.ly/3XUA0YI or scan the QR code.