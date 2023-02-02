HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Webinar on cancer prevention

February 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of the wellness series, Kauvery Hospital and The Hindu are jointly organising a webinar on “Cancer Prevention — How far have we reached” at 11.30 a.m. on February 3.

Doctors of Kauvery Hospital — B. Sathish, radiation oncologist, Suresh Kumar B, medical oncologist and Rajkumar S, surgical oncologist — will speak on topics such as prevention of cancer, screening methods and symptoms of breast and cervical cancer.

Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu, will moderate the webinar. To register for the webinar, visit: http://bit.ly/3XUA0YI or scan the QR code.

Related Topics

health / private health care / cancer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.